Trigun Maximum Omnibus Vol. 04: (GN)

While Vash the Stampede, "The Humanoid Typhoon," fights to stop his evil brother, Knives, from wiping out humanity on the planet Gunsmoke, advanced warships from Earth arrive to rescue the long-lost human colony. Can they avert the impending genocide if Vash fails, or will the homicidal Knives escort everyone to the last roundup?

The value-priced Trigun Maximum Omnibus Volume 4 collects nearly 700 pages of Yasuhiro Nightow's international hit manga that spawned a smash animated series, feature film, toys, games, and more. Collects previously published Trigun Maximum volumes 10, 11, and 12.







Author/Artist: Yasuhiro Nightow

672 pages

English Text