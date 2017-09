Takasugi-San's Obento Vol. 02 (GN)

Despite the PhD attached to his name, Harumi was having trouble finding work until he finally snagged a position as an assistant professor. Living with his cousin Kururi (who is nineteen years his junior) has started to feel more normal, but they still have a pile of problems. Just how is Harumi going to deal with Kururi’s burgeoning love and his own feelings for his colleague Kosaka? Not to mention all the other drama closing in on him. Bento lunch boxes are the ties that bind this strange family together. Here is the second volume of the heartwarming comedy (with a little romance)!





Author: Nozomi Yanahara

ISBN-13: 9781569703052

ISBN-10: 1569703051

Type: Series

Genre: Slice of Life



English Text