Home  >  Japanese Books (Artbooks & Manga & Magazines)  >  Magazines  >  Lis-Ani! - Listen to Animated Music! Vol. 19 November 2014:
Lis-Ani! - Listen to Animated Music! Vol. 19 November 2014:
Customer Reviews * * * * * 0 reviews
Write a review

Lis-Ani! - Listen to Animated Music! Vol. 19 November 2014:

Product ID: #9784789772167

$27.99
$19.99 (Save 29%)

Quantity:
Share
Comes with ClariS NEW CD "Clear Sky"!


Contents:
* PSYCHO-PASS 2
* KANA HANAZAWA
* FLOW X GRANRODEO
* Fate/stay night
* GARNiDELiA
and many more!!!

Publisher: © M-ON! Entertainment

Japanese Text

    Current Promotion:

All Tezuka titles are up to 60% Off!

    

----------------------------

FREE SHIPPING over $60

(only within United States, excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

* Items that are discounted 70% off or more do not count toward your free shipping total.

----------------------------

     JunéManga.com

 junemanga.com

----------------------------

Follow us and get more exclusive information!

akadot Facebook     akadot Twitter

Weekly Newsletter