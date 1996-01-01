Home  >  Japanese Books (Artbooks & Manga & Magazines)  >  Art Books  >  Lily Hoshino Illustration Works - Houseki Kairou
Lily Hoshino Illustration Works - Houseki Kairou
Lily Hoshino Illustration Works - Houseki Kairou

Beautiful illustrations of Shoujo, BL(Yaoi) and Yuri!

Format: Softcover 11.6 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches
ISBN: 9784344833968
Publisher: © Gentousha, 5/29/2015
Pages 79
Japanese text

Weekly Newsletter