Itazura na Kiss Vol. 12 (GN)

Kotoko and Naoki finally are able to work in the same hospital ward, but the battle is never over! With all the female nurses vying for Naoki's attention, Kotoko wishes for better sex appeal, but is it really necessary? And when young Nao-chan reappears, he is no longer the child they remember. Amidst all this, Chis and Kinnosuke take their relationship to the next step. With all this love flying in the air, perhaps it is time for Kotoko and Naoki to deepen their relationship as well?



In this last installment of the coming of age story. Itazura Na Kiss, Kotoko's skill and and perseverance are put to the test when a severe flu blows through, and she proves how strong a woman she can be despite all obstacles in her path.



Author: Kaoru Tada

ISBN-13: 9781569703199

ISBN-10: 1569703191

Type: Series

Genre: Shojo, Romance



English text