Itazura na Kiss Vol. 11 (GN)

Summary:



Kotoko is finally making the rounds as a bona-fide hospital nurse! But why does every patient hide under their sheets when she appears? Will the clumsiest girl in the ward figure out how to be the perfect wife and partner that her brilliant husband Naoki deserves?



Itazura Na Kiss is the beloved series that brings a goofy girl and a glamorous genius together despite unbelievable odds! Can years of hard study turn Kotoko into a polished, professional caretaker? And will Naoki stun everyone when his veneer cracks and he turns out to be…totally human?





Author: Kaoru Tada

Type: Series

Genre: Shojo, Romance

English text