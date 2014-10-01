Hanasaku Mamani Oficial Fan Book

Popular adventure otome game "Hanasaku Mamani" first official fan book!

A book of illustrations from "Hanasaku mamani" Contains detailed full-color illustrations along with a description of the thought process that went into the work by the artist. Cover illustration was by redjuice! Interview with creators and shows rough illustrations of characters! Many beautiful illustrations are in this book. Fan must have this!



Author: Various

Format: Softcover, 11.8 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches

ISBN: 9784891992743

Publisher: © Hifumi Shobo, 10/2014



Full Color

Japanese text



