Hanasaku Mamani Oficial Fan Book
Hanasaku Mamani Oficial Fan Book

Popular adventure otome game "Hanasaku Mamani" first official fan book!
A book of illustrations from "Hanasaku mamani" Contains detailed full-color illustrations along with a description of the thought process that went into the work by the artist. Cover illustration was by redjuice! Interview with creators and shows rough illustrations of characters! Many beautiful illustrations are in this book. Fan must have this!

Author: Various
Format: Softcover, 11.8 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches
ISBN: 9784891992743
Publisher: © Hifumi Shobo, 10/2014

Full Color
Japanese text

