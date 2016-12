Crime And Punishment (GN)

Product ID: #9781569703526

$15.95

$12.95 (Save 19%)

Quantity:



Summary

IN RUSSIA, ON THE EVE OF THE REVOLUTION, A YOUNG STUDENT NAMED RASKOLNIKOV MURDERS AN OLD PAWNBROKER OVER A POCKET WATCH. ALTHOUGH AN INNOCENT MAN IS QUICKLY ARRESTED FOR THE CRIME, RASKOLNIKOVS’S OWN PUBLISHED ESSAY - SUGGESTING THAT PEOPLE WHO ARE “EXTRA-ORDINARY” ARE ABOVE SUCH THINGS AS “RIGHT” AND “WRONG” - DRAWS THE SUSPICION OF JUDGE PORFIRY. WHO WILL CATCH UP TO RASKOLNIKOV FIRST? PORFIRY … OR HIS OWN GUILTY CONSCIENCE?





Author: Osamu Tezuka

Format: Softcover, black & white

Size: 5.875" x 8.25"

Imprint: DMP Platinum

Pages: 144

Rating: M (18+)

Genres: Sci-fi, Horror, Drama, Shonen



English Text