Clockwork Apple (GN)

Summary



Written as the New Wave of science fiction emerged, Clockwork Apple delves into the psyche of humans and the consequences of their actions, much to their demise. From Japan to Germany to space, the characters of each story must face their foes, whether it be plant aliens, robbers, political intrigue, selfish humans, or themselves.

In this collection of speculative fiction a man finds a wonder drug, a robot has a baby, a town is subjected to control by substance, a robber runs away from murder, a man searches for his mysterious love, American school kids are kidnapped, an activist takes part in political intrigue, and space hippies defy peace conventions.

Originally printed between 1968 – 1973, these speculative fiction short stories have similar tone and themes to Eerie and Creepy comics as well as the TV show, The Twilight Zone. Though it has a similar name to Clockwork Orange, it is in no way related to the book. If you're a fan of 1970s sci-fi stories, this manga would be a great piece to add to your collection.







Author: Osamu Tezuka

Format: Softcover, black & white

Size: 5.875" x 8.25"

Imprint: DMP Platinum

Pages: 248

Rating: M (18+)

Genres: Sci-fi, Horror, Drama, Shonen



English Text