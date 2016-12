Alabaster Vol. 02 (GN)

The final fate of Ami is to be decided in the second half of Osamu Tezuka’s dark tale, ALABASTER. Alabaster hopes to have her be the queen of his future, dark and twisted kingdom that redefines what beauty is to the world, while Gen hopes to flee with her from the transparent tyrant’s wrath. When Ami’s long-forgotten brother Kanihei steps in to try to save his sister, the devious government operative Rock is out to destroy her and her world. There’s only one fate for Ami, but it might not be clear who will decide it.





Author: Osamu Tezuka

Format: Softcover, black & white

Size: 5.875" x 8.25"

Imprint: DMP Platinum

Pages: 280

Rating: M (16+)

Genres: Classic, Drama, Educational



English Text