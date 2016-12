Alabaster Vol. 01 (GN)

Product ID: #9781569703465

$15.95

Quantity:



Summary



Once a famous athlete, now an infamous villain, James Block seeks revenge against all things "beautiful." After he's arrested and convicted for assaulting his girlfriend who insulted his appearance, he meets a mad scientist in prison who tells him of the 'F Laser' he invented that can turn any carbon based organism invisible. When James finishes his prison term, he finds the 'F Laser' and points it on himself, however the imperfect laser beam leaves him disfigured with only his skin invisible. On a vicious revenge spree, he takes the nom de guerre of Alabaster and is joined by Ami, the granddaughter of the scientist who experimented on his pregnant daughter and left Ami fully invisible. Together they pull off several heists, but Ami's innocence may cause Alabaster's downfall…





Author: Osamu Tezuka

Format: Softcover, black & white

Size: 5.875" x 8.25"

Imprint: DMP Platinum

Pages: 280

Rating: M (16+)

Genres: Classic, Drama, Educational



English Text